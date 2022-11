US Confirms That Russian Missiles Crossed Border And Fell On Polish Territory - Media

Russian missiles that were fired at Ukraine today crossed the border and fell on Polish territory. Earlier, Polish media reported an explosion in one of the border settlements.

This was reported by The Associated Press with reference to an U.S. official.

The interlocutor of the agency said that several missiles that Russia used to shell Ukraine crossed the border and fell into Polish territory.

According to him, the missiles led to the death of two Polish citizens.

The agency provided no more words of the American official regarding this incident.

Recall, earlier today, November 15, Polish media reported that two Russian missiles fell near the village of Przewodow. Two people were killed in the incident.

Przewodow is located on the territory of the Lublin Voivodeship (as the regions are called in the country) in eastern Poland. The village is located near the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the Polish government, Piotr Muller, said that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the country's Security Council.

Muller did not give a reason why the head of government called the meeting.