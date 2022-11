Moldova Left Without Electricity For While Due To Massive Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine

Moldova has temporarily stopped receiving electricity from Romania due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Andrei Spinu, NewsMaker quoted him as saying.

As a result of damage to the objects of the energy system of Ukraine, one of the power lines with which Moldova receives electricity from Romania automatically turned off.

Moldovan energy company Moldelectrica is working to restore electricity supply, according to Spinu.

The fact that Moldova stopped receiving electricity from Romania became known at about 4:40 p.m. local time.

Just at that moment, the territory of Ukraine was subjected to a massive missile attack from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video address in which he said that Russia fired 85 missiles at Ukraine during the day.

The Office of the President, commenting on the consequences of the missile attack, reported on damage to energy infrastructure in many regions of the country. The state of the power system of Ukraine is described as critical.

Earlier we reported that on October 31, during the Russian shelling of Ukraine, one of the missiles fell on the territory of Moldova.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine then said that Russia often uses the country's airspace for attacks on Ukraine.