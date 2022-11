During today's massive rocket attack on Ukraine by Russia, the country's air defense shot down 73 cruise missiles. 10 Iranian kamikaze drones were also destroyed.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During today's attack, Russia used strategic aviation, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and units that launched drones at Ukrainian targets.

"According to preliminary data, the air defense destroyed 73 enemy cruise missiles and all 10 kamikaze drones. In addition, one strike UAV Orion was destroyed,” the statement said.

Recall that earlier the General Staff said that for shelling Ukraine, the Russians used cruise missiles of three types. The enemy also used kamikaze drones Shahed-136.

As a result of massive rocket fire, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. The Office of the President called the state of the country's power system critical.

We also reported that several Russian missiles hit residential buildings in Kyiv. It is known that from the rubble of one of them, rescuers took out the body of a killed person.