200 police officers are working in the territory of de-occupied Kherson.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Police of Ukraine are holding stabilization events in Kherson. About 200 police officers are working in the city. Block posts are displayed around and on the territory of Kherson. The police of the Kherson Region continue to record the crimes of the Russian occupiers," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The main threat, he said, is the city mining.

10 teams of explosion technicians are working to detect and neutralize explosive objects.

One of the police sappers has already been injured during the demining of one of the administrative buildings of Kherson.

Police ask local residents to follow certain rules, carefully move around the city and not touch suspicious objects.

At the same time, Klymenko appealed to citizens who left Kherson not to rush back until stabilization measures were completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the liberation of Kherson by the Ukrainian army a turning point in Russia's war with Ukraine.