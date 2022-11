Zelenskyy Believes That Agreement On Security Guarantees To Ukraine Should Be Signed By 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the agreement on security guarantees to Ukraine should be signed by the end of this year.

Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the participants of the G20 summit, which is taking place in Bali (Indonesia), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We need effective security guarantees. Therefore, we prepared a draft agreement Kyiv Security Compact and have already offered it to partners. Therefore, we must hold an international conference to fix the key elements of post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine. The main result of the conference should be the signing of Kyiv Security Compact. We can do this at any time - even this year. And we have to do that," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is not a member of any alliance and the war unleashed by Russia was able to start because Ukraine remained in the "gray zone" - between the Euro-Atlantic world and Russian imperialism.

Therefore, in order to prevent the recurrence of such aggression by Russia, Ukraine needs effective security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called the liberation by the Ukrainian army of Kherson a turning point in Russia's war with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document on fixing its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.