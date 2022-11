President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to provide humanitarian aid to the countries of Africa and Asia to overcome hunger.

This is stated in the decree of the head of state No. 771 dated November 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to help overcome hunger in the countries of Africa and Asia, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Humanitarian Aid", I ordered to provide humanitarian aid to the countries of Africa and Asia," the text of the decree reads.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with determining the list of countries in Africa and Asia that need to receive humanitarian aid to overcome hunger, and the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with providing such humanitarian aid to the specified states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, under the leadership of the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, a working group to help countries with an acute food crisis held its first meeting.

The United Nations (UN) predicts famine in Somalia by the end of this year due to the lack of Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine expects an extension of the grain agreement for a year and an increase in ports for loading ships.