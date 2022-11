At least one person was killed in Kyiv on November 15 during a Russian missile strike.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko in a Telegram channel.

"In Pechersk, in one of the buildings hit by a rocket, rescuers found the body of one killed person. Rescue and search operations are ongoing," he wrote.

We will remind, on November 15, Ukraine suffered a massive missile strike from the Russian Federation.

Two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, at least half of the consumers were left without electricity due to the Russian missile attack.

Residents of Zhytomyr also reported that they heard the sounds of explosions during the air alert. The authorities said that this is the result of the work of the Air Defense Forces.

In the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava Region, the Russian invaders hit an infrastructure facility.

As a result of the missile attack on Kharkiv, all branches of the subway stopped in the city. In social networks, they add that Russia fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast.