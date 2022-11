In Kyiv At Least Half Of Consumers Remained Without Electricity - Klitschko

In Kyiv, at least half of the consumers were left without electricity due to the Russian missile attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The stabilization power outages schedules are currently not in effect! In the capital, at least half of the consumers are currently without electricity," he wrote.

Klitschko reported that due to the massive missile attack, by order of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine, in particular, in the capital.

He added that this is a necessary step to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv. Later, he added that there was another hit in a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district.

DTEK Kyiv Grids reported that there are emergency power outages in Kyiv.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, believes that the missile strikes on Kyiv are Russia's response to the speech of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and own defeat at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which is taking place in Bali (Indonesia).