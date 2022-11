The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the direction of the temporarily occupied cities of the Luhansk Region, but due to the large number of Russian invaders, the approach is gradual. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, November 15.

Haidai noted that the aggressor state continues to transfer the mobilized and representatives of the Wagner PMC to the Luhansk Region in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna, trying to stop the Defense Forces of Ukraine. But it does not help the occupiers, because some of the mobilized do not survive more than one battle due to lack of training, said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The front line is approaching the large occupied cities of the Luhansk Region, local residents can already "hear" the advance of the Armed Forces. The land of Luhansk is littered with the corpses of Russians. No one collects the bodies. Sometimes the orcs leave the wounded as well. Ignorant newly mobilized people cannot survive more than one battle. Nevertheless, the Russians continue to draw reserves to our region. So the Russian graveyard is getting bigger every day," Haidai emphasized.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration emphasized that even the transfer of the occupiers, who were expelled from Kherson, will not help them plug all the "holes" in the front and stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Luhansk Region in the battlegrounds is turning into a large Russian graveyard due to the huge number of killed.

On November 8, Haidai stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are rapidly advancing in the direction of Svatove, Luhansk Region, during which the Russian occupiers are suffering heavy losses.

On October 5, Haidai announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had begun the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region.