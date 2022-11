18 Missiles Out Of 21 Shot Down By Air Defense In Kyiv On Tuesday - Kyiv Administration

In the area of Kyiv on Tuesday, November 15, air defense units shot down 18 missiles out of 21. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I thank our Air Defense Forces! Today, in the area of ​Kyiv, 18 missiles out of 21 were shot down by air defense units. Thank you to the defenders of our sky!" said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv there are hits of Russian missiles in two residential buildings. He later added that there was another hit in a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi District.

It became known about one victim as a result of hitting a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Klitschko also said that at least half of consumers were left without light due to a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.