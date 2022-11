Situation With Energy In Ukraine Currently Critical - Tymoshenko

Today, November 15, the Russian occupiers struck another hit at the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Due to the hit, the situation with the energy system in the country is critical. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Russian terrorists have launched another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities. The situation is critical," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, most hits were recorded in the center and north of the country.

"The situation in the capital is extremely difficult, special schedules of emergency power outages are introduced. Ukrenergo is forced to start emergency power outages to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents," Tymoshenko said.

He added that the stabilization power outages schedules are currently not in effect, and also called on Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, November 15, Russia launched a mass launch of Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95s from the Volgograd-Astrakhan region.

There are emergency power outages in Kyiv.

On November 10, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that Russia is stockpiling missiles and drones in order to later launch a new massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.