The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, believes that the missile strikes on Kyiv are Russia's response to the speech of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and own defeat at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which is taking place in Bali (Indonesia). Arakhamia announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Inglorious bastards from the Russian Federation have come to the point that they respond to the strong speech of the President of Ukraine and their own defeat at the G-19 summit with missile strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv. Powerlessness is becoming the image of the Russian Federation in diplomatic circles. All they are capable of is "voluntarily" run away from our Armed Forces and "heroically" bomb the apartments of civilians," he wrote.

Arakhamia, like Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit, names the group - G19, thus expressing disrespect for Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv. Later, he added that there was another hit in a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district.

In his video address to the participants of the G20 summit, Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document confirming its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.