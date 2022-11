Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv, Schedules Not In Effect

There are emergency power outages in Kyiv.

This is reported by DTEK Kyiv Grids.

It is noted that the schedules of emergency power outages, which were drawn up earlier, are currently not in effect.

"Due to missile attacks by the Russian Federation, on the order of the Ukrenergo, we are forced to initiate emergency power outages. This is a necessary step in order to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents. We ask that you continue to consume electricity sparingly," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.

On November 10, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that Russia is stockpiling missiles and drones in order to later launch a new massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Today, November 15, Russia launched a mass launch of Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95s from the Volgograd-Astrakhan region.