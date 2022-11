Yesterday, November 14, the government of the United Kingdom and the Energy Community Secretariat signed an agreement to contribute GBP 10 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine by the UK. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Thus, the document provides for a down payment to the Fund in the amount of GBP 5 million of the total amount provided.

It is noted that the funds will be used to purchase emergency energy equipment to repair critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

"The Government of Ukraine has stated that it needs specialized energy equipment to repair critical national infrastructure, and the UK supplies it at their request. The UK has made the largest donation to this Foundation to date. We need all partners to strengthen their support and show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine will face fierce resistance," said British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked British partners and the Energy Community Secretariat for their help in the fight against Russia on the energy front.

Recall that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was created by the Energy Community with the support of the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The Fund's funds are directed to the restoration of energy infrastructure, which was damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities in Ukraine. The first donor of the Foundation was the Government of Denmark.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week one of the key energy facilities of Ukraine was seriously damaged. This has affected the power supply of a number of regions, the situation in which, for now, remains difficult.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs UAH 7.5 billion to restore energy facilities that were damaged and destroyed by Russian shelling.