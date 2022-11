In the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pecherskyi district. Several rockets were shot down by air defense forces over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers are at the site of the hits. More detailed information later," Klitschko said.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that two explosions had been recorded in Kyiv, and 4 missiles had previously been shot down.

"Kyiv residents, stay in shelters, two explosions have been recorded in the capital so far! Information on victims and injured is being clarified. All relevant services are already working. 4 rockets have already been shot down!" says the Kyiv City Military Administration Telegram message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 10, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that Russia is stockpiling missiles and drones in order to later launch a new massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.