Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the invaders have deported almost 11,000 children to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address on November 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that on Monday, under the chairmanship of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a meeting of the Coordination Council of Ukraine for the Protection and Safety of Children was held, at which they discussed, in particular, the problem of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the return home of everyone who was forcibly removed.

"It's at least almost 11,000 children - we know them by name. But these are just the ones we know about. In fact, more were taken out," the President noted.

Zelenskyy added that the return of all deportees to Ukraine will require "the power of the whole world."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to return 96 deported children from Russia.