The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 710 Russian invaders over the past day. In general, the aggressor country lost 82,080 of its soldiers during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 15 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 82,080 (+710),

tanks – 2,861 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles – 5,773 (+25) units,

artillery systems – 1,850 (+11) units,

MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 208 (+2) units,

planes - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1,511 (+2),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,351 (+35) units,

special equipment - 160 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 14, the AFU repelled attacks in the areas of ten settlements. Russian troops continue to advance in three directions and increase the intensity of shelling.

In addition, the AFU struck 21 enemy positions over the past day.