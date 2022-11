The Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted 21 strikes on enemy positions over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 21 times.

18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were hit.

Over the past day, the AFU shot down two UAVs of the Orlan type.

Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU hit three control points, 19 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an air defense position and two ammunition depots of the Russian invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 14, the AFU repelled attacks in the areas of ten settlements. Russian troops continue to advance in three directions and increase the intensity of shelling.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the AFU successfully attacked the headquarters of the unit of the Russian occupying forces. The military of the Russian Federation, who arrive to replenish losses, settle in abandoned private houses.

In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers are looking for abandoned private houses to house those mobilized from the Russian Federation.