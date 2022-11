Traffic on Kerch Bridge in Crimea being gradually restored, drivers being thoroughly checked – General Staff

The traffic is gradually being restored through the Kerch Bridge in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, in the Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, the gradual restoration of car traffic over the Kerch Bridge has been noticed. It is reported that only drivers of passenger cars are allowed to pass after a thorough check.

All other transport connections are carried out only through ferry crossings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 8, a serious fire broke out on the Crimean bridge, which damaged the road surface.

Later, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies informed journalists that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean Bridge on October 8.

The next day, on October 9, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, accused the special services of Ukraine of undermining the Crimean bridge.

In addition, satellite images of the explosion on the Kerch Bridge, which occurred early in the morning, appeared online.