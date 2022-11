In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the headquarters of a unit of Russian occupying forces. The military of the Russian Federation, who arrive to replenish losses, settle in abandoned private houses.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region, Russian occupiers, arriving to replenish their losses, are looking for abandoned private houses to settle in.

In Novoaidar, the Russian military is handing out notices to local residents demanding that they come to the so-called "administration" to clarify the data - in this way, they will find out where they left their homes.

Meanwhile, the AFU hit the enemy in the settlement of Miluvatka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the headquarters of a unit of the Russian occupation forces. It is noted that currently it is known about 30 dead and more than 20 wounded Russian invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying army plans to evacuate residents of the temporarily occupied Kreminna, Rubizhne, and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region.

In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military has already liberated 12 settlements.