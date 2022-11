Shareholders of the largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta appointed a new composition of the supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on November 7.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, adviser to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine/ex-deputy minister of energy and coal industry for European integration Nataliya Boyko were appointed members of the supervisory board; member of the Supervisory Board of Oshchadbank/head of the National Historical and Memorial Reserve Babyn Yar Roza Topanova; Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban; head of the office of the head of the Office of the President Andrii Hota; and former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Dmytro Abramovych.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta has dismissed its board.

Ukrnafta and the company Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchutsk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

The shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR (Zaporozhtransformator) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into state property during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.