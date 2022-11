Shareholders of the largest oil production company Ukrnafta at an extraordinary meeting on November 9 dismissed the board and appointed Serhii Koretskyi as director.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the chairman of the board Oleh Hez was dismissed; member of the board - deputy head of the board, executive vice president for work with personnel Olena Kropyviyanska; member of the board - deputy chairman of the board, chief financial officer Iryna Yevets; member of the board - deputy chairman of the board, executive vice president for corporate strategy and development Dmytro Mordovenko; member of the board - deputy chairman of the board, executive vice president for mining and processing Serhii Naslednikov; member of the board - deputy chairman of the board, executive vice president for technology and services Oleh Malchyk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR (Zaporozhtransformator) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.