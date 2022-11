On November 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the areas of ten settlements. Russian troops continue to conduct offensives in three directions and increase the intensity of shelling.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

So, during the day, the enemy conducted four rocket and 23 airstrikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from MLRSes. The occupiers conduct aerial reconnaissance and strike critical infrastructure, as well as civilian homes, in violation of the International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

The enemy fired:

in the Siverskyi direction using mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of settlements of Vorozhba, Mykolayivka, Romashkove, Stepok, and Yunakivka of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction using artillery of various types in the areas of Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, Riznikove, Starytsa, Strelecha, and Ternova settlements of the Kharkiv Region;

on the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions using tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Dvorichna, Zahryzove, Kyslivka, Kolodiazne, Kopanky, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Berestove, Ivanivka in the Donetsk Region; Makiyivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region;

in the Bakhmut direction using tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Hryhorivka, Ozarianivka, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Serebrianka, Soledar, Spirne, Toretsk, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk Region;

in the Avdiyivka direction using tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka Druga, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Region;

in the Novopavlovsk direction using tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne, Novopil, Pavlivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Prechystivka settlements of the Donetsk Region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction using tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilohoriya, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novopokrovka, and Temyrivka;

in the Kherson direction using mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of Vishchetarasivka, Dobra Nadiya, and Illinka settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Dudchany, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamiyanka, and Tomarine of the Kherson Region.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

Russian military is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, equipping defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River. However, offensive operations are being carried out in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk directions.

In addition, during the day, the AFU repelled attacks in the areas of settlements: Novoselivske in Luhansk Region; Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novokalynovka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Russian occupiers managed to retreat from the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, so few soldiers were captured.

As earlier reported, residents of Kherson continue to celebrate liberation from Russian troops. Local residents take to the streets, stop cars with military personnel and thank them for the de-occupation.