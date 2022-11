Occupiers Advancing In 3 Directions And Trying To Hold Positions In Other Areas Of Front - General Staff

The Russian occupying army continues to carry out attacks in three directions in the Donetsk Region. In other areas of the front, the enemy's troops are strengthening their defenses and trying to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening report.

The offensive of the occupiers continues in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivske directions, territorially located in the Donetsk Region.

In other areas of the front, the command specified, the enemy is trying to hold previously captured territories.

In the Kherson Region on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the occupiers are busy equipping defensive lines.

During the day, Russian troops launched 2 missile and 16 air strikes, as well as carried out 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The occupiers are shelling populated areas along the entire front line with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

We will remind, earlier today, the General Staff reported that over the past day, Ukrainian military forces repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of seven settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

And after escaping from the right bank in the Kherson Region, the Russian troops transfer units near Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

We also reported that over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 510 enemy soldiers, increasing the total number of killed occupiers to 81,370.