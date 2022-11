Ukrainians Not Allowed To Cross Borders Into Russia And Belarus And Are Returned Back - Border Guards

Citizens of Ukraine are not allowed to cross the borders into Russia and Belarus and are returned back.

Ukrainian News Agency was told about this by the State Border Guard Service.

"For our citizens, the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus are closed for exit. Those of our citizens who try to leave for these countries are not allowed in and sent back. It is impossible for Ukrainians to enter these countries through the checkpoints," the Border Service reported.

The section of the border with Transnistria is also closed.

Instead, citizens of Ukraine who leave the Russian Federation or Belarus are allowed to enter Ukraine.

At the same time, citizens of the Russian Federation can cross the border only with visas and through active checkpoints on the border, that is, on the section of the border with Moldova and on other sections of the border that are not closed.

But currently, border guards do not record such facts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus, about 3 km of the border has already been built in the Volyn Region, and work is also underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

Russians were advised not to travel abroad and not to move within the country due to the announcement of mobilization.