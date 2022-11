Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which foreign citizens are allowed to perform military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The corresponding document is published on the portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

"Military service is carried out by soldiers, sailors, sergeants, foremen who are citizens, in particular, those who have the citizenship of a foreign state or a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanent residence of a citizen in the territory of a foreign state, upon conscription." the document says.

Russian mass media write that before that in Russia, foreigners could serve in the Armed Forces only after signing a contract.

We will remind, according to the experts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation intends to send conscripts to the war in Ukraine, despite the promise of the Minister of Defense not to do so.

We previously reported that in early November, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation discussed the possibility of returning the two-year term of service in the army. This is allegedly caused by the fact that conscripts do not have time to master new technologies and weapons in a year.

We also wrote that on October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced the completion of partial mobilization in Russia.