On the morning of November 14, in the Sumy Region, the enemy shelled the territory of the enterprise with workers inside. This is stated in the Telegram message of the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

The facility belongs to critical infrastructure. As a result of the shelling of the enterprise from the self-propelled artillery installation, 19 explosions rang out - there were direct hits to the roof, all the windows were shattered.

In addition, workers were inside the building during the shelling. It is reported that three were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. One of the victims has badly cut legs.

It is noted that pyrotechnics are working at the site, as there are unexploded shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, a Russian drone was shot down in the sky over the Sumy Region.

Earlier, on November 4, the Russian occupiers shelled the border village of the Bilopilska community of the Sumy Region for an hour.

However, according to the information of the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, the information about the possible attack of the Russian occupiers on the Sumy Region is not true.