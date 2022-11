The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced the arrival of another batch of military aid to Ukraine. This time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 120 mm self-propelled mortars and two fire control vehicles.

This is stated on the website of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian military received 12 vehicles on the chassis of M113 armored personnel carriers: ten 120-mm Panzermorser self-propelled mortars and two fire control vehicles.

Lithuania also handed over ammunition for 120-mm mortars to the Armed Forces.

"Lithuania continues to fulfill its obligations. I would like to thank the Armed Forces of Lithuania and the specialists of the National Defense System, who prepared, organized and adjusted logistics in a short period of time," the authority quotes the words of the Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas.

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania reminded that for the entire time, 62 M113 armored personnel carriers of various purposes have been provided to the Ukrainian military. The country also handed over small arms, drones, thermal imaging cameras, ammunition and other military assets.

We will remind that in late October, the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas stated that his country intends to repair 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also reported that Lithuania handed over Toyota armored SUVs to Ukraine.

Previously, Lithuania sent Ukraine the equipment needed to repair damaged gas pipelines and power substations.