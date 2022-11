Prevent Competition From Turning Into Conflict. Biden Meets Xi Jinping For The First Time As President

Today, November 14, the first meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China is taking place. This was reported by Bloomberg.

Thus, the first meeting of the leaders of the United States and China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic began with a handshake. It takes place outside the Group of Twenty summit in Bali (Indonesia).

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have reportedly called for easing tensions between the world's largest economies.

Before they joined U.S. and Chinese officials at long negotiating tables, Biden told Xi he was glad to see him.

"In my view, we share a responsibility to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our joint cooperation," said Biden at the beginning of the meeting.

The President of the People's Republic of China, in turn, began by saying that he was also happy to see Joe Biden today. He said both sides "need to find the right direction" and "raise relations."

"A statesman must think and know where to lead his country. He must also think about how to get along with other countries and the world at large, and know how to get along with them. ... The world expects China and the United States to lead properly relations," Xi told Biden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China in a conversation with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, declared support for "Russia under the leadership of Putin."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden expects that after the midterm elections in the U.S., regardless of the outcome, aid to Ukraine will continue without interruption.

Earlier, the United States of America urged the leadership of China not to provide assistance to Russia in its military aggression against Ukraine.