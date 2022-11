Last week, one of the key energy facilities of Ukraine was seriously damaged. This affected the power supply of a number of regions, the situation in which, so far, remains difficult. In particular, it is about the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk Regions, where scheduled and sometimes emergency power outages are used. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

"Kyiv and Kharkiv energy nodes are large regions of electricity consumption, where electricity is transferred from the regions where it is currently produced. But the network in these regions has suffered very heavy damage and it is gradually being restored by Ukrenergo and other energy companies. Such large-scale damage, which the Ukrainian energy system is suffering from October 10, not a single energy system was affected. Therefore, it is not necessary to talk about their complete elimination at the moment," said Chairman of the Board Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions.

In addition, the use of garlands and light decorations has been officially banned in the Kyiv Region. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy has instructed the State Energy Inspectorate to check the application of electricity outages schedules.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, due to the cold weather, the power outage time may increase.