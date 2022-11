Prosecutors found a man and a woman who were farmers in the Kherson Region killed by the occupiers.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to preliminary data, in August, during the occupation of the Arkhanhelske settlement of the Vysokopillai territorial community, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces killed a local couple of farmers in their own cellar on the territory of their home.

During investigative and operational measures, law enforcement officers discovered the burial place of the bodies of two dead persons - a man and a woman.

A superficial examination of the bodies revealed damage to the skulls.

Currently, they have been sent for a forensic medical examination.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with other law enforcement officers, began active stabilization measures in liberated Kherson and in the de-occupied territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.