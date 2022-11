Ukraine Continues To Trade With Belarus During War With Russia

Ukraine continues to import and export goods from and to Belarus despite Russia's war with Ukraine, in which Belarus supports the aggressor.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Trade between Ukraine and Belarus in January 2022 amounted to USD 643 million, in February - USD 534.2 million, in March - slightly more than USD 112 million, in April - USD 152.6 million, in May - USD 25.4 million, in June - USD 27 million, in July - USD 48.5 million, in August - slightly more than USD 7 million.

In January, Ukraine exported USD 102.2 million worth of goods to the Republic of Belarus, in February exports amounted to USD 82.6 million, in March - USD 248,000, in April - USD 782,000, in May and July there were no exports to the Republic of Belarus, in June - USD 16,000, in August - USD 1,400.

At the same time, the import of goods from Belarus continued on the ninth month of the war.

So, in January, the indicator of the import of goods to Ukraine amounted to - USD 540.8 million, in February - USD 451.5 million, in March - USD 111.8 million, in April - USD 151.8 million, in May - USD 25.4 million, in June - USD 27 million, in July - USD 48.5 million, in August - the lowest figure of import - USD 7.1 million.

In general, in January-August 2022, trade with Belarus amounted to more than USD 1.5 billion, exports - almost USD 186 million, imports - slightly more than USD 1.3 billion.

If compare exports to the Republic of Belarus in 2021, then this indicator fell by more than 80%, and imports from the Republic of Belarus decreased by 50%.

During the war, Ukraine mostly exported goods such as meat, nuts, and oil to the Republic of Belarus, and also began to export more fish than in 2021.

Transport, including ships, as well as industrial goods were also exported.

During the war, Ukraine imported the most fish and crayfish, flour, groats, minerals, fertilizers from Belarus.

Aircraft and other transport, including railway, are also among the imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has set a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 31.37% on the import of glass containers from Belarus.

Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus, about 3 km of the border has already been built in the Volyn Region, and work is also underway in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

Russia continues to transfer its troops to Belarus and the training of the joint Armed Forces.

Russia and Belarus form a joint grouping of troops.