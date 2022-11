The express delivery company Nova Poshta opened branches in Poznan and Rzeszow (Poland).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From now on, Ukrainians in Poznan and Rzeszow can use fast delivery between Ukraine and Poland. In total, Nova Poshta has already opened 8 branches in Poland. The branches offer services for packing, sending to Ukraine, and receiving parcels from Ukraine up to 30 kg. For the convenience of customers, there are fitting rooms, tables for inspecting shipments and boxes for sorting garbage. The delivery time is from 5 days," the message says.

Only the sender can pay for the parcel - in cash, card or contactless payment: ApplePay or GooglePay in the branch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, Nova Poshta opened 3 new branches in Warsaw and one in Krakow (Poland).

Also, Nova Poshta reduced the prices for the delivery of parcels from Ukraine to Poland 2.5 times.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items across Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large cargo offices are located in industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viyacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.