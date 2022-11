Sale And Production Of Alcohol Banned In Kherson From November 14

From November 14, the sale and production of alcohol has been prohibited on the territory of Kherson.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Kherson City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From November 14, 2022, the production, transportation and trade of alcoholic beverages and substances produced on an alcohol basis (except medicinal and disinfectants), including the trade of beer, wine and low-alcohol beverages, is prohibited in all settlements of the Kherson urban territorial community," the statement reads.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Halyna Luhova.

It is noted that the ban will be in effect until the martial law is terminated or revoked in accordance with the established procedure or until an order to revoke the validity of this order is adopted.

Compliance with the ban will be monitored by representatives of units of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Military Law and Order Service, and other military formations formed in accordance with the current legislation, stationed in the territory of the settlements of the Kherson urban territorial community.

