The Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine mobile operators have returned mobile connection to the liberated Kherson.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We return the connection to Kherson. Kyivstar and Vodafone launched the first base stations in Kherson, liberated from Russians. There is no light in the city yet, so the stations are powered by Starlink generators and terminals,” the report said.

The Minister noted that people who had been in occupation for 9 months were finally able to call their relatives and say that they were fine.

It is also noted that Starlink terminals are immediately transferred to de-occupied settlements.

They help keep in touch while operators repair a damaged optical cable.

Fedorov said that when retreating, the occupiers destroyed part of the infrastructure, the rest was mined.

Employees of the State Emergency Service find stretch marks with grenades at mobile base stations.

"This slows down the process of restoring communication, but heroic rescuers and telecom operators work 24/7," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that at the moment everything possible is being done so that all the infrastructure necessary for normal life returns to Kherson as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of raising the national flag of Ukraine in Kherson and awarded military personnel with state awards.

On November 11, the head of state announced the release of Kherson.