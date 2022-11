Russian Sources May Be Prohibited To Use In Schools And Universities

The Committee on Education, Science and Innovation recommends that the Parliament adopt a law prohibiting the use of Russian sources of information in educational, scientific and scientific-technical activities.

This is stated in the conclusion of the committee to bill 7633, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the committee undertook to finalize the document after its approval in the first reading and submit it for the second reading.

According to the bill, the components of the educational program cannot contain references to sources of information created: on the territory of the aggressor state or the occupying state; citizens and legal entities of the aggressor state or the occupying state; in the official language of the aggressor state or the occupying state.

This ban also applies to scientific and educational programs and scientific research.

That is, students will not be able to use any Russian sources in their term papers and diploma works, as well as their teachers in lectures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Babak, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, supports the ban on the use of Russian sources of information in educational, scientific and scientific-technical activities.