Ukrposhta Incurs UAH 0.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Revenues By 8% To UAH 7.4 Billion For 9M

In January-September 2022, the Ukrposhta joint-stock company incurred a loss of UAH 702.708 million against UAH 131.473 million profit for the same period last year.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the nine months, Ukrposhta's net revenues decreased by 8%, or by UAH 0.635 billion, to UAH 7.419 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2022, Ukrposhta incurred a loss of UAH 514.822 million against UAH 7.342 million profit for the same period last year.

According to the results of the first half of the year, Ukrposhta's net revenues decreased by 12.6%, or by UAH 0.668 billion, to UAH 4.651 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ukrposhta reduced net profit by 0.8%, or by UAH 1.5 million, to UAH 183.5 million, increasing net revenues by 22%, or UAH 2 billion, to UAH 11.2 billion.

Ukrposhta is a monopolist of postal communications of Ukraine.