The Russian occupiers are taking the property of the Donetsk Railway Administration to Ilovaisk (Donetsk Region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since November 10 of this year, the so-called "evacuation" of the property of the Donetsk Railway Administration to the city of Ilovaisk has been observed," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, the enemy continues to suffer losses.

According to the updated information, on the night of November 13, the Defense Forces near the village of Kairy, Kherson Region, destroyed an ammunition depot, about 40 Russian occupiers, 2 units of armored vehicles and 10 enemy trucks.

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on the enemy during the past day.

10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 6 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders were hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the occupiers removed medical equipment from local hospitals.