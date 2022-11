During the retreat from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region, Russians mined not only roads, but also hospitals, schools and even apartments.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this during the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Also, a lot of private premises, including apartments, in the regional center can be mined. A lot of communications, critical infrastructure facilities (have been mined)," Humeniuk said.

Clearing the liberated territories will take quite a long time, so the Ministry of Defense asks local residents to be careful not to approach suspicious objects, but to immediately report them to specialists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, de-occupied Kherson is closed for entry and exit for clearing the city from Russian saboteurs and demining social and residential facilities.