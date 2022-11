The Russian military teaches the population of Rostov-on-Don civil defense.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivske directions.

In order to replenish personnel losses and form units, the enemy continues to move mobilized personnel to the areas of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

"In the city of Rostov-on-Don, civil defense training is being held," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours units of the Armed Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region.

The Armed Forces established control in 60 settlements of the Kherson Region.