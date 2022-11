Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with other law enforcement officers, have begun active stabilization measures in liberated Kherson and in the de-occupied territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.

This is stated in the message of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the vast majority of collaborators and traitors among officials and law enforcement officers are well known to employees of the bureau.

According to the report, recently one of the collaborators from Snihurivka (Mykolaiv Region) invited SBI workers to personally hand him a notice of suspicion.

SBI employees are already looking for the traitor to fulfill his request.

The long-awaited peaceful life returns to the Kherson Region step by step.

The fighters of the special forces of the Territorial Directorate of the SBI in Melitopol were among the first to enter the regional center after the release, together with representatives of the authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The SBI encourages anyone with information about collaborators and traitors to report it to a special SBI phone line: (044) 300 27 07.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, de-occupied Kherson is closed for entry and exit for clearing the city from Russian saboteurs and demining social and residential facilities.