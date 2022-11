Netherlands Will Provide Ukraine With Loan Of Up To EUR 200 Million On Preferential Terms

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to EUR 200 million on preferential terms.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the resolution "On implementation of state external borrowing in 2022 by attracting a loan from the state of the Netherlands in the person of the Minister of Finance", developed by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands provides a loan of up to EUR 200 million on preferential terms for Ukraine through the account of the International Monetary Fund.

By the adopted resolution, the Government of Ukraine approved the basic conditions for obtaining a loan, in particular:

- interest is accrued on the loan amount at an annual interest rate equal to the IMF basic rate of charge (IMF basic rate of charge, currently this rate is about 3.641% per annum);

- the final repayment of the loan is carried out 10 years from the date of loan selection (taking into account the grace period of deferment of loan repayment for a period of 4.5 years from the date of loan selection).

Credit funds are intended for financing expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

Funding is carried out in accordance with the credit agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands represented by the ministers of finance of the countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, Ukraine received EUR 500 million in grant aid from the European Union.

On September 17, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of USD 1.5 billion from the Trust Fund of the World Bank.