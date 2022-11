President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of raising the State Flag of Ukraine in Kherson, recently liberated from Russian occupiers, and handed state awards to military personnel.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a working trip to de-occupied Kherson, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of raising the State Flag on the central square of the city," it says.

The President thanked the Ukrainian military who participated in the liberation of the Kherson Region, and noted that he is honored to be with them in Ukrainian Kherson today.

Also, the head of state and all those present paid a moment of silence to the memory of those who died for the liberation of the Kherson Region.

At the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration, the national flag was solemnly raised and the national anthem sounded.

In addition, Zelenskyy talked with the residents of Kherson, who have been in occupation almost since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that security measures should be followed in the region, because the Russians mined many objects.

"Now the relevant services are still working, mine clearance is being carried out, so you need to be careful. Since there are already several cases of injury and death," he said.

Also in Kherson, work continues to restore power supply and communication lines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson, recently liberated from Russian occupiers.