In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region, which was recently liberated, the Russian occupiers set up torture chambers where they interrogated local residents. This was announced by the member of the Mykolaiv Regional Council and the head of the city's military administration, Ivan Kukhta, on the air of Radio NV.

The torture chamber was in the district police station, then it was placed in a restaurant in Snihurivka. People said that they could hear the screams of people being tortured.

"There are a lot of stories of torture, abuse, a lot of people were taken to Kherson, to Kakhovka. Now we are finding tortured people, we have an understanding of where the mass graves are. There are many stories, and they are in one way: destruction, harassment. The Russians used to say to the people of Snihurivka: "Mykolaiv is about to fall, we will take Odesa, we will take Kyiv," he said.

According to Kukhta, Russian troops left Snihurivka, as well as Yevhenivka and Vasylivka, on the evening of November 8.

"They had time to get together, collect all the looted property. The Russians took everything, all the equipment from utility companies, from private businesses, they took cars, tractors from private individuals. A terrible mess, ripped out heating batteries and boilers, etc., everything that could be taken with them was taken away," said the head of the military administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers discovered more than ten torture chambers of the Russian occupiers in the de-occupied settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russians to Nazis, talking about torture in the Kharkiv Region during the occupation.