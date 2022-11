Defense Forces Liberate 179 Settlements In South Of Ukraine Over Week

The Defense Forces have liberated 179 settlements in the south of Ukraine last week.

The South Operational Command has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our units on the right bank of the Dnieper have deoccupied 179 settlements on more than 4,500 square kilometers since the beginning of the week," the statement said.

The command also reported that in the liberated settlements, units of the Defense Forces are conducting stabilization measures, including mine clearance.

The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of Ukrainian units and territories of settlements adjacent to the contact line.

The enemy also continues to strike at critical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Defense Forces have already liberated more than 60 settlements in the Kherson Region.