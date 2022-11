Today Electricity Will Be Switched Off As Planned In Kyiv And 8 Regions. Where There Will Be No Electricity In

On Monday, November 14, there will be planned power outages in Kyiv and 8 regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will affect the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk Regions. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

No outages are predicted in other regions.

According to the schedule published on the Yasno website, electricity should be turned off for an average of 8-12 hours. Every day, there are two or three outages for 3-4 hours.

Electricity will not necessarily be turned off for 12 hours. The published three queues of outages do not mean that there will be no electricity during all time slots. Intervals in the schedule can be shifted by approximately 40 minutes in individual cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions.

In addition, the use of garlands and light decorations has been officially banned in the Kyiv Region. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy has instructed the State Energy Inspectorate to check the application of electricity outages schedules.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, due to the cold weather, the power outage time may increase.