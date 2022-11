After the de-occupation of Kherson, it is necessary to increase air defense forces there. At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has a new space for maneuvers. This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during the national telethon.

He noted that aviation is a very mobile type of troops that always works. For example, on November 12, Ukrainian aircraft launched 13 attacks on air defense equipment, the accumulation of manpower and enemy equipment.

Ihnat also stressed that the liberation of the Kherson Region from the invaders means that the aviation forces have a new territory that needs protection - not only from the air, but also from the ground. Therefore, in deoccupied territories it is necessary to increase air defense equipment.

"It is clear that the main task of the Air Force is air cover. Kherson residents, too, like all our Ukrainians, must be protected from Shaheds, cruise missiles and other weapons that the occupiers use," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the G20 summit, the Russian Federation can launch a massive missile strike on Ukraine.

Russia has reduced the intensity of attacks using missiles and drones, the occupiers are trying to accumulate reserves for a new massive strike on Ukraine.