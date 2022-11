The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Kherson, which was recently liberated from the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Reuters.

"We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for our entire country," he told the military.

Zelenskyy also thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to Kherson in his Telegram channel.

"Today, together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the military and the team of the Office, we are in our Kherson," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Ukrainian flag appeared in the center of Kherson. Local residents were going to the square to congratulate the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the liberation of the city from the Russian occupation.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River, that is, the withdrawal from Kherson to the left bank of the region.

At the same time, on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, some units of the group of Russian troops continue to remain.

The authorities call on residents of the liberated territory of the region to evacuate due to the high risk of enemy shelling. According to Yanushevych, the vile enemies also caused serious damage to our critical infrastructure, which provides electricity, heat and water supply, before fleeing.