Kherson Closed For Entry And Exit, AFU Carrying Out Demining And Clearing From Saboteurs - Administration

De-occupied Kherson is closed for entry and exit for demining and clearing from Russian saboteurs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out cleaning from Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and mine clearance. This is necessary for conducting filtration activities and demining of social and residential facilities.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on the air of the telethon.

To this end, a curfew was imposed in Kherson from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Entry and exit from the city are also prohibited.

Residents of Kherson are asked to treat all restrictions with understanding. After all, all these forced measures are for their safety.

Entering Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv Region is also limited for 10 days for conducting filtration activities, demining and stabilization of the situation.

It is reported that the head of the Bashtanka City Territorial Administration Vladyslav Dmytriiev on the air of the telethon said that people are allowed to enter the city by registration. However, he asks residents not to return to the city yet - he advises to refrain from traveling for at least 3-4 days for mine clearance measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the liberated Kherson.

Meanwhile, Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing the launch of trains to Kherson.