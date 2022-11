White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press on board the Air Force-1 plane that within the next two weeks the United States will give Ukraine an additional aid package.

This follows from a statement by Voice of America.

"We've been steadily providing security assistance. You saw the package we just announced. There will be another one in the next two weeks on roughly the same schedule and roughly the same scale as we've been doing for the last few weeks and months. So, there's no let-up our support or deviation from the frequency and intensity of that support. We are also consulting with Congress on additional resources as we look ahead to next year," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said that he did not think it was right to ask questions about whether military operations would be conducted in the winter.

"I think there is a bit of a binary approach to the issue of the coming winter - whether there will be fighting or not. And I think that this approach is wrong. It is more about the decisions that the Ukrainians will have to make about the speed and pace of operations, not about whether they will lead them or not," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Sullivan recommended that Zelenskyi's team start thinking about realistic requirements for negotiations with the Russian Federation, including a review of Ukraine's stated goal of returning Crimea.

The last of the U.S. aid packages for Ukraine was announced on Thursday, November 10, for a total amount of about USD 400 million. Among other things, it included missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Avenger air defense system and Stinger missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS.